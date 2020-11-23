Report shows racial disparity in arrests, prison population in Nebraska

As a researcher, Butler acknowledged that it would be easier to compare among agencies and jurisdictions if Nebraska had a “centralized and standardized source of criminal justice data.”

Reporting data to one source, which then is compiled and made publicly available, would make it easy for members of the public and researchers to access, she said.

The average number of arrests of Black people in Nebraska from 2014 to 2019 amounted to 19% of all arrests, the report said. Blacks make up 5% of the state’s population. Compare that to white Nebraskans, who made up 76% of arrests during that time period but are 89% of the state’s population.

The counties with the largest percentage of the Black population who were arrested in 2019 were Seward, Buffalo, Lincoln and Lancaster counties, with 35.1%, 33.7%, 27.5% and 22.1%, respectively.

About three-fourths of the state’s counties were not able to be analyzed because of “suppressed data due to low counts,” the researchers wrote.