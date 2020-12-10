Nebraska joins Texas' long-shot effort challenging Biden's win

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But Peterson, in a press release, said that the Texas case presents an important issue of separation of powers over who, courts or state legislatures, should decide election rules.

A month ago, Peterson joined in a lawsuit challenging the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision to extend the deadline for counting absentee ballots beyond Election Day, arguing that only state lawmakers have the power to change the rules. That case is still pending before the U.S. Supreme Court. Pennsylvania officials have said they received about 10,000 ballots in the mail after Election Day. Biden won the state by a little more than 80,000 votes.

The Texas case, the Nebraska attorney general said, raises some of the same issues, adding that Nebraskans have a “strong interest” in how voting for president was conducted in other states.

Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen, the state’s top election official, said he agreed with Peterson’s decision, saying that “credible claims” of election irregularities need to be fully investigated.

Ricketts, when asked about joining the lawsuit earlier Wednesday, said he was leaving it up to Peterson to decide. Later in the day, his office said he supported Peterson’s action.

On Wednesday, Trump said that his campaign will join the Texas lawsuit.