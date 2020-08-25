Girl arrested after reportedly stabbing mom

WOODLAND PARK — A 16-year-old girl was taken into custody after allegedly stabbing her mother Sunday evening.
Just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a physical disturbance at a residence in the Country Village trailer court near Woodland Park, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.
Woodland Park is an unincorporated community in Stanton County.
Deputies arrived within minutes and found that an adult woman had been stabbed in her upper left chest. A 16 year old girl was taken into custody after initially being combative, Unger said.
It was found that she had allegedly stabbed her mother with a pair of scissors during a physical confrontation inside the residence. The victim was treated at the scene by Woodland Park rescue and declined medical transport, the sheriff said.
The juvenile was booked into the Northeast Nebraska Juvenile Detention Center on felony charges of second degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony and terroristic threats.
