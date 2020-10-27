Fremont man sentenced to four years in prison for sexual assault, providing alcohol to minors

A 44-year-old Fremont man was sentenced to four years in the Nebraska State Penitentiary Monday morning for sexually assaulting minors and providing them with alcohol.
Dustin L. Soukup previously pleaded no contest to third-degree sexual assault of a child, child abuse and two charges of procuring alcohol to minors and was found guilty by District Court Judge Geoffrey Hall.
“This is despicable and deviant behavior,” Hall told Soukup before sentencing. “It’s apparent to me that you were grooming and recruiting these victims through the use of alcohol.”
According to the police report, on July 27, 2018, Fremont Police Department officers were notified by a woman who saw a picture of Soukup on her daughter’s phone. He had sent Snapchat messages to the girl, some sexual in nature, wanting to meet her and give her alcohol.
After an investigation, one girl said she had been raped by Soukup after drinking alcohol at his house. Another girl told investigators that she had also had sexual relations with Soukup and had consumed alcohol at his house.
Additionally, a girl said her older friend invited her, Soukup and a friend of his to her house while her parents were gone. Soukup had offered to bring alcohol, which was brought to the house.
“The defendant has minimized in its entirety his actions in this case, as well as the charges,” Deputy Dodge County Attorney Emily Beamis said. “He consistently purchased alcohol for young teenage girls.”
Beamis said with the allegations and facts of the case, Soukup was considered a sexual predator.
“The defendant needs to be held accountable for his actions,” she said.
Beamis said the state was seeking the maximum prison terms on each of the charges: three years for the sexual assault and child abuse to be run consecutively, and one year for the two charges of providing alcohol to minors, also to be run consecutively.
Soukup’s lawyer filed a motion to strike some language from the presentence investigation and asked to recuse the case to another judge as a result. Hall accepted his motion on the PSI but denied the motion to continue or change judges.
Additionally, Soukup’s lawyer denied Beamis’ claim that his client was a sexual predator, saying that he would be a perfect candidate for probation. He said Soukup’s crime has often been given probation with other courts and that he didn’t have any prior convictions.
“I want to say how sorry I am for the bad decisions I’ve made in my past,” Soukup said. “I terribly regret any of the negative things that have come of it.”
Although Soukup said he had been receiving counseling to straighten out his life and wanted to continue with that, Hall said he had lied about his age to minors and followed the state’s recommendation in sentencing.
Soukup was given two days credit served and was required in court to register as a sex offender. He was also given 18 months of post-release supervision and required to have no unsupervised contact with minor females.
After sentencing, Soukup’s lawyer requested that his client be given a few days before taking his sentence to say goodbye to family and sort out affairs. Hall denied this request at the recommendation of the state.
