Fremont man arrested in stabbing death of 4-month-old child

FREMONT — A 19-year-old Fremont man was arrested Friday night after stabbing a 4-month-old child to death, according to the Fremont Police Department.

Alexander Hernandez was arrested at a residence in the 1300 block of Missouri Avenue on suspicion of first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and committing child abuse intentionally resulting in death.

Fremont police were called to the residence at about 9:35 p.m. A witness who was in the home said they saw Hernandez stabbing the child, and the witness grappled with Hernandez to get the knife away from him.

The child was taken to a Fremont hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The homicide was investigated by the Fremont Police Department, The Fremont Police Detective Bureau, The Three Corps Drug Task Force and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department.