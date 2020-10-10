 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Four teens and a 7-year-old cited for kicking in door of apartment, stealing $100 from safe

Four teens and a 7-year-old cited for kicking in door of apartment, stealing $100 from safe

{{featured_button_text}}

Four teenagers and a 7-year-old boy were cited for burglary Thursday after a neighbor of a resident who lives in the 1400 block of South 10th Street saw them kicking in the door of a nearby apartment.

The 7-year-old was apparently acting as a lookout, said Officer Luke Bonkiewicz.

Police notified the 27-year-old resident of the apartment, who wasn't home at the time, and he told officers $100 from a safe in his bedroom closet was missing, Bonkiewicz said. They interviewed neighbors, who described the teens and told officers they might live in a nearby apartment.

Officers contacted two 14-year-old boys, two 16-year-old boys and the 7-year-old and referred them to juvenile court on suspicion of burglary. They were released to their parents.

The only person sent to the juvenile detention center was one of the 14-year-old boys who had an unrelated outstanding warrant, Bonkiewicz said.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News