Four more COVID-19 deaths, 21 new cases reported Sunday by Two Rivers
Four more COVID-19 deaths, 21 new cases reported Sunday by Two Rivers

Positive cases chart 12.13

This chart shows a rolling 7-day average of positive COVID-19 tests, scaled by each 100,000 in population.

For the USA, positives are divided by 3,282 (328 million population). For Nebraska, positives are divided by 19.34 (1.93 million population). For the Two Rivers area, positives are divided by .97 (97,000 population).

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department in Kearney reported four deaths due to COVID-19 over the weekend, raising the death toll to 91 since record-keeping began March 20.

They are a Buffalo County woman in her 80s; a woman in her 90s and a man in his 80s from Dawson County, and a man in his 80s from Phelps County.

Two Rivers reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday: 11 in Buffalo County, seven in Dawson County and one each in Gosper, Harlan and Kearney counties. No new cases were reported in Franklin or Phelps counties.

Kearney Regional Medical Center had eight COVID patients Monday morning, including two on ventilators. CHI Health Good Samaritan had just 18 as its patient numbers continue to decline.

As of Monday morning, the University of Nebraska at Kearney reported five active COVID-19 cases, including four students and one employee. Seven cases have been medically cleared in the past seven days.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has tallied 8,176 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 6,272 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the remaining cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said. There have been 87 deaths.

Total cases by county since March 20 are:

- Buffalo: 4,177

- Dawson: 2,310

- Phelps: 699

- Kearney: 492

- Franklin: 187

- Harlan: 168

- Gosper: 143

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 970 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide Sunday evening, which is 30 more than Saturday. The state has had 156,382 cases since March 20, and 1,486 deaths, with 11 deaths Sunday.

Since March 20, 663,318 people have tested negative.

As of Sunday evening, 582 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Nebraska, which is 16 fewer than Saturday evening. Hospitalizations continue to decline throughout the state.

Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.

For statewide information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

Concerned about COVID-19?

