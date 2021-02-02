Former Pilger clerk sent to prison for theft from village

Neiman was also ordered to 18 months of post relief supervision upon her prison release.

Neiman was placed on administrative suspension by the Pilger Village Board in December 2018 and terminated in February 2019. She was arrested following a lengthy investigation.

On March 10, 2020, Neiman made her first appearance in county court. At that time, she originally faced 17 counts.

The state auditor’s office, which was asked to look into the village’s financial records, said in a report in 2019 that $562,476 was paid by checks to alleged scammers before and after tornadoes tore through the Northeast Nebraska community in 2014.

An additional $156,358 was paid to alleged scammers via village credit cards, the audit stated.

Several of the payments went to entities in New York, Connecticut and Quebec, Canada, at mailing addresses that the auditor described as “questionable business locations.”

They included a vape store, UPS locations, mailrooms and apartment buildings in both the U.S. and Canada. Some of the checks paid for services never received, the audit said.

Neiman was honored for her work after the June 16, 2014, tornadoes struck Pilger and destroyed or caused 73 residences, 18 commercial buildings and 16 grain bins to be destroyed or razed.