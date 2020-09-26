Former Nebraska state trooper charged for 2016 excessive force incident

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska state trooper who resigned after a widely circulated video showed him hitting a drunk driver with the butt of his service rifle has been criminally charged in connection to the 2016 incident.

Lindsey Bixby of Ellsworth, who resigned from the State Patrol a few months after the incident, was charged Friday with deprivation of rights under color of law, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly.

The federal charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years supervised release, upon conviction.

On March 4, 2016, Bixby pursued a Colorado man on a high-speed chase that ended in Sioux County. After the driver left the van, he refused to comply with troopers' orders to get on the ground.

Video then showed Bixby swing his patrol-issued rifle and connect with the driver's head, dropping him to the ground. Bixby then handcuffed the driver, who was later sentenced to two years' probation after pleading guilty to a pair of misdemeanors related to the pursuit.

Sioux County prosecutors declined to press charges against Bixby after they reviewed the arrest. But Gov. Pete Ricketts cited the internal handling of this case — which didn't become public knowledge for more than a year — among others, as a reason he fired Col. Brad Rice as superintendent in October 2017.