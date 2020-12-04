Former Nebraska man dies after shooting in Colorado

A gas station clerk who died after being shot during a robbery on Thanksgiving night in Colorado was born in Norfolk and graduated from Madison High School.

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, Mauricio Omar Perez, 24, of Englewood, Colorado, died of the gunshot wound, the office said in a news release.

“The suspect asked for cigarettes then asked for everything,” the sheriff's office said in a tweet about the incident in Centennial.

According to the Highlands Ranch Herald, surveillance video shows the suspect and Perez speaking for a short time, according to a sheriff's office news release. The suspect then pointed a handgun at Perez, who put cigarettes and money from the cash register in a shopping bag, according to a sheriff's office news release.

When Perez handed the suspect the bag, the suspect shot him and left the store.

No other employees or customers were in the store at the time, Deputy John Bartmann, a spokesman for the sheriff's office, told the Highlands Ranch Herald. But citizens later came in, found the clerk and called 911. The gas station is just north of Highlands Ranch.