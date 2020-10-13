Former Lincoln TV reporter found guilty of sexual assault charge

Former KLKN-TV reporter Zachery Worthington pleaded no contest in Lancaster County District Court Tuesday to attempted second-degree sexual assault, and was found guilty.
Worthington, 25, was originally charged with first-degree sex assault but entered a plea agreement to the lesser charge, which was accepted by District Judge Darla Ideus.
He will be sentenced Jan. 6.
The felony charge is punishable by up to three years in prison or a $10,000 fine or both, and if incarcerated, he would be subject to nine to 18 months of post-release supervision. He would also have to register as a sex offender.
During the proceedings, Worthington said he has been unemployed since April.
At the time of his arrest in October 2019, KLKN station management put Worthington on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.
Deputy County Attorney Jessica Murphy said during the hearing that the victim, who previously had dated Worthington, went to his residence on Oct. 1, 2018, where she had a few drinks.
She told authorities she didn't feel comfortable driving home, and there was no other furniture to sleep on, so she slept in his bed with him. She said no to his request to have sex, and fell asleep.
Some time later, she woke up to find Worthington taking off her clothes and attempting to have sex with her. She told him no again, and went back to sleep. He attempted to have sex with her a second time and she pushed him off and went back to sleep.
She awoke later to find him having sex with her, she reported, while she was sleeping, and she immediately got out of bed and left.
After she left, she said he sent her texts apologizing, saying he felt guilty and would never do it again. On a call later, he acknowledged he knew she was asleep when he took off her clothes.
She reported suffering "deep depression" as a result of the incident.
