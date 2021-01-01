Former Attorney General Stenberg writes novel about devil

Stenberg said that there have been dramatic changes in U.S. culture since the 1940s, and while some may see them as improvements, he does not.

“I believe in evil,” he said. “If you believe in God and the Bible, you aren’t left with much choice.”

The 72-year-old Republican served as Nebraska attorney general from 1991-2003, and then state treasurer from 2011-19. He now spends most of his time chasing grandchildren and writing commentaries about public policy.

As AG, Stenberg raised the profile of the office, from one that resolved mostly mundane and functionary tasks to an independent office that actively took political positions, sometimes controversial ones. He spatted mightily, and often, with then-Gov. Ben Nelson, a Democrat, and caught some criticism for his activism.

Stenberg, who graduated cum laude from Harvard Law School and is a native of Tekamah, has always defended how he ran the attorney general’s office, though it never translated into election to higher office.

He said he was called to write the book, which basically wrote itself. His wife, Sue, a former public relations professional, was his editor.