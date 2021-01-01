Former Attorney General Stenberg writes novel about devil

When he was Nebraska’s Attorney General, Don Stenberg had some experience with good and evil.
His office prosecuted some of the worst murder cases in the state, and it vigorously defended the imposition of the death penalty in the most heinous cases. A staunch conservative and opponent of abortion, Stenberg also argued before the U.S. Supreme Court in 2000 in defense of a partial-birth abortion bill passed in Nebraska.
Still, Stenberg said he never expected to write a novel about the devil.
“Eavesdropping on Lucifer: A Story Every Christian Should Hear,” released earlier this year, is an easy-reading tale about how “the Boss” (the devil) is working overtime to discredit and ridicule Christian beliefs, including the existence of the devil, the creation story and God himself.
In the 106-page book, the Boss uses an apprentice to go out and undermine the work of a fire-and-brimstone preacher, and to encourage divorce and abortion. Meanwhile, God deploys an angel, “Angelica,” to oppose and undo what the devil has done.
It is a modern-day update, Stenberg said, of a book written by the British atheist-turned-theologian C.S. Lewis back in 1942, “The Screwtape Letters.” That book also focused on temptation (by an assistant to the devil called “Screwtape”) and the human and divine struggle to resist it.
Stenberg said that there have been dramatic changes in U.S. culture since the 1940s, and while some may see them as improvements, he does not.
“I believe in evil,” he said. “If you believe in God and the Bible, you aren’t left with much choice.”
The 72-year-old Republican served as Nebraska attorney general from 1991-2003, and then state treasurer from 2011-19. He now spends most of his time chasing grandchildren and writing commentaries about public policy.
As AG, Stenberg raised the profile of the office, from one that resolved mostly mundane and functionary tasks to an independent office that actively took political positions, sometimes controversial ones. He spatted mightily, and often, with then-Gov. Ben Nelson, a Democrat, and caught some criticism for his activism.
Stenberg, who graduated cum laude from Harvard Law School and is a native of Tekamah, has always defended how he ran the attorney general’s office, though it never translated into election to higher office.
He said he was called to write the book, which basically wrote itself. His wife, Sue, a former public relations professional, was his editor.
A Presbyterian, Stenberg said he didn’t speak much about religion while in public office because he had a job to do, but hopes “Eavesdropping on Lucifer” helps people realize that evil is alive and well, and often presents itself as something good.
The book has gotten some good reviews, calling it entertaining and accessible. It even received an endorsement from former U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft.
“Hopefully, the book will give some insight on how evil affects our society and that there’s salvation through Jesus,” Stenberg said.