Five northeast Nebraska residents sent to hospitals after suspected carbon monoxide leak

Wakefield carbon monoxide leak

Wakefield Fire and Rescue responded to the scene of a suspected carbon monoxide leak Friday evening at Countyline Lanes and Dining. Five patients were transported to hospitals as a result.

 Austin Svehla, Norfolk Daily News

WAKEFIELD — A suspected carbon monoxide leak at Countyline Lanes and Dining in Wakefield sent five people to hospitals in Wayne and Pender.

At about 8:45 p.m., Wakefield Fire and Rescue responded to the scene after receiving a call reporting multiple individuals on the ground experiencing nausea-like symptoms, according to Kevin Wiltman, assistant fire chief.

The condition of the five patients transported to hospitals was unknown as of 10 p.m. Friday, Wiltman said. Eight others were evaluated and released at the scene.

Fire departments from Allen, Emerson and Wayne, as well as the Dixon County Sheriff’s Office, all assisted Wakefield Fire and Rescue.

The incident remains under investigation.

