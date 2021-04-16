Five injured in two-vehicle crash in northeast Nebraska

STANTON — An accident Thursday evening in southern Stanton County sent five people to the hospital.

Just after 7 p.m. on Thursday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident that occurred at the Highway 32 and Highway 57 junction, about 8 miles south of Stanton.

Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said an eastbound pickup driven by Angel Sandoval, 31, Madison, pulled into the path of a southbound SUV driven by Mistie Foote, 34, Clarkson. The collision forced both vehicles off the roadway in the west ditch, he said.

Sandoval was extricated from the wreckage. Sandoval and his two children, ages 8 and 10, were all transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk by ambulance, the sheriff said.

Foote and her teenage daughter were also transported to Faith Regional by ambulance, Unger said.

Stanton Fire/Rescue along with Leigh and Clarkson Rescue responded to the scene. The highway intersection was partially blocked for just over an hour as the scene was cleared.

Unger said seatbelts were in use and airbags deployed in both vehicles and are credited with preventing more serious injuries. Stanton County Emergency Management also assisted at the scene with traffic control.