Federal unemployment benefits to be continued without gap in eligibility, state says

The United States Department of Labor has informed states that extended federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits will begin the week ending Saturday.

Workers with claims that began under the CARES Act and who meet weekly eligibility requirements will not have a gap in eligibility with the start of the Continue Assistance Act, which was signed into law earlier this week.

Benefit payments will be issued as further U.S. Department of Labor guidance is received and federal funding becomes available. The Nebraska Department of Labor anticipates funding for the additional $300 weekly payment from the federal government to be available by the end of next week.

The department had previously said it could take four to six weeks before that money was available to be paid out.