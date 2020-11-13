Exeter man found with more than 200 dead cattle on his farm set for sentencing

A 31-year-old Exeter man is set for sentencing after pleading guilty to seven felonies in connection to the discovery of more than 200 dead cattle and a dead horse on his Fillmore County farm last year.

Aaron Ogren originally faced 29 felonies, but in Fillmore County District Court on Tuesday, prosecutors amended the charges to theft by unlawful taking, two counts of prohibited sale of livestock and three counts of attempted prohibited sale of livestock and cruelty to animals.

In an affidavit for Ogren's arrest, an investigator with the Nebraska Brand Committee said he went to Ogren's farm northwest of Exeter on April 3, 2019, to talk to him about cattle in his care that belonged to Colorado owners.

They wanted their cattle returned, but Ogren said many had died due to a harsh winter.

As Ogren walked him through his pens, the investigator saw live cattle knee-high in a mixture of mud, manure and urine, the carcasses of cattle stacked in manure mounds and a haltered horse that had died after getting stuck in a muddy hole.

Concerned the feedlot hadn't been cleaned in over a year, Nebraska Brand Committee staff, the Nebraska State Patrol and the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office seized the herd after getting a search warrant.