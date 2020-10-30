Emerald ash borer confirmed in Hall County

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Agriculture announced Thursday that the emerald ash borer has been confirmed in Hall County.
According to a press release, inspectors identified galleries — D-shaped exit holes — and multiple larval specimens on private property in northwest Grand Island.
Prior to these discoveries, EAB was confirmed in Washington and Seward counties in August 2020. It was confirmed in Buffalo County in June.
EAB is named for the bright metallic green color of the adult beetles. It attacks and kills all species of North American ash, including white and green ash, and cultivars such as autumn purple, Patmore and Marshall’s Seedless ash.
“EAB larvae are what really do the damage,” said David Olson, forest health specialist with the Nebraska Forest Service. “As they tunnel in the tree they cut off the flow of nutrients to the canopy, essentially girdling the tree from the inside.”
Symptoms include canopy thinning and branch dieback, usually beginning in the top of the tree; sprouting from the base of the tree; bark splitting; zigzag tunnels under the bark; D-shaped exit holes one-eighth inch across; and bark stripping from woodpecker activity.
Hall County residents with ash trees on their property should begin making plans to treat or remove the trees.
Treatments only should be considered if EAB has been detected within 15 miles of your location and if the trees are in good health and in a good location in the landscape.
“Treatments are not recommended during the fall since the tree won’t be moving nutrients into the canopy, and thus will be unable to move the insecticide,” Olson said. “Additionally, the EAB larvae are at the point where they really won’t be active until spring, so they won’t be doing any further damage. Treatments via injection can start again once the trees are fully leaved out.”
Nebraska Forest Service inventory data shows that nearly 1 million ash trees are at-risk in Nebraska’s communities. It is projected Nebraska’s taxpayers and homeowners ultimately will spend more than $961 million on ash tree removal, disposal and replacement due to this pest.
Also Thursday, NDA officials announced that Nebraska will end domestic quarantine regulations for emerald ash borer and shift mitigation strategies to education and biocontrol. However, a federal quarantine remains in place.
Ash wood remaining on site should be chipped or burned before spring.
If ash trees are removed, they should be replaced with a diverse selection of trees, not just a few species, to help avoid another significant loss of the urban tree canopy when the next serious pest arrives.
Fall is an ideal time to plant replacement trees. For a list of ash tree replacement or to learn more about EAB, visit the website at nfs.unl.edu.
