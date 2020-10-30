Emerald ash borer confirmed in Hall County

Treatments only should be considered if EAB has been detected within 15 miles of your location and if the trees are in good health and in a good location in the landscape.

“Treatments are not recommended during the fall since the tree won’t be moving nutrients into the canopy, and thus will be unable to move the insecticide,” Olson said. “Additionally, the EAB larvae are at the point where they really won’t be active until spring, so they won’t be doing any further damage. Treatments via injection can start again once the trees are fully leaved out.”

Nebraska Forest Service inventory data shows that nearly 1 million ash trees are at-risk in Nebraska’s communities. It is projected Nebraska’s taxpayers and homeowners ultimately will spend more than $961 million on ash tree removal, disposal and replacement due to this pest.

Also Thursday, NDA officials announced that Nebraska will end domestic quarantine regulations for emerald ash borer and shift mitigation strategies to education and biocontrol. However, a federal quarantine remains in place.

Ash wood remaining on site should be chipped or burned before spring.