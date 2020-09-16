 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dust causes semis to collide in Northwest Nebraska; two injured

Dust causes semis to collide in Northwest Nebraska; two injured

Only $5 for 5 months
Semis collide

Two people were injured in a two-semi crash in Box Butte County.

 KAY BAKKEHAUG/Hemingford Ledger

Emergency personnel transported one man to Regional West Medical Center via Air Link and a second to Box Butte General Hospital in a collision in Box Butte Tuesday.

A Box Butte County Sheriff's deputy told the Hemingford Ledger that a collision occurred as the driver of one of the semis pulled out in the path of a second semi. Dust from a passing semi had impaired the driver's vision. The collision occurred on Perkins Road between County Road 76 and County Road 77. The Nebraska State Patrol, the Box Butte County Sheriff's Department and Alliance emergency responders were on scene.

Additional details were not available.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News