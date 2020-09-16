Dust causes semis to collide in Northwest Nebraska; two injured

Emergency personnel transported one man to Regional West Medical Center via Air Link and a second to Box Butte General Hospital in a collision in Box Butte Tuesday.
A Box Butte County Sheriff's deputy told the Hemingford Ledger that a collision occurred as the driver of one of the semis pulled out in the path of a second semi. Dust from a passing semi had impaired the driver's vision. The collision occurred on Perkins Road between County Road 76 and County Road 77. The Nebraska State Patrol, the Box Butte County Sheriff's Department and Alliance emergency responders were on scene.
Additional details were not available.
