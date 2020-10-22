DUI stop with 2-year-old in the car led to Lincoln man's arrest for child abuse, police say

Police arrested a 32-year-old Lincoln man early Wednesday for allegedly driving drunk and on a suspended license with a 2-year-old boy in the backseat.

Officer Erin Spilker said an officer spotted a red Hyundai Sonata make an improper turn without signaling near First Street and Cornhusker Highway, then weave between lanes several times while going 20 mph over the speed limit.

The officer stopped the driver, David Mileage, at 11th and Cornhusker and immediately noticed a child in the backseat, unrestrained.

Spilker said Mileage showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. An hour and a half after the stop, his blood-alcohol level tested 0.112%, she said.

He said Mileage was arrested on suspicion of child abuse, DUI with a child passenger, failure to restrain a child in a vehicle, driving under suspension, failure to signal and improper turn. He also was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant.