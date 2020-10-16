Downtown businesses will be allowed to have alcohol outdoors on Husker home game Saturdays

Special designated licenses, which allow businesses to hold events with alcohol outside their normally licensed business footprint, will be used downtown on Husker home game Saturdays this fall.

Until this year, the special designated licenses were not permitted by the city on NU home game Saturdays. But the Big Ten Conference’s prohibition on fans in stadiums has prompted the city to allow two licenses, called SDLs, on the four home gamedays.

“In the past, we haven't been able to do this because the security needed to pull these special designated licenses off safely has not been available,” Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said Friday.

“Those off-duty police officers are typically helping to provide support for the stadium for traffic on gamedays. So, knowing that we won’t have fans in the stadium, we've made an exception to past practices.”

Allowing the special designated licenses, which must be approved by the City Council, is designed to create a safe environment for Husker fans who come to Lincoln and venture downtown for the game.

“We know that when people are outside, they're safer than in enclosed, confined, indoor spaces,” Gaylor Baird said. “We're trying our best to support safe activity on these gamedays.”