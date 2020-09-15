 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Disbarred Lincoln attorney gets prison time in theft case

Disbarred Lincoln attorney gets prison time in theft case

  • Updated
Only $5 for 5 months

LINCOLN — A former Lincoln attorney disbarred by the Nebraska Supreme Court last October has been sentenced to two to four years in prison for keeping thousands of dollars in settlement checks intended for his clients.

Craig A. Hoffman

Craig A. Hoffman

Craig A. Hoffman, 44, pleaded no contest to theft by deception, over $5,000, as part of a plea deal in July, where prosecutors dismissed four other theft charges.

Police originally said Hoffman had kept $27,500 in insurance checks intended for two of his clients. The payments either were part of a settlement or intended to pay their medical bills.

Police later learned about three other victims.

Lancaster County District Judge Darla Ideus sentenced Hoffman earlier this month.

Hoffman voluntarily surrendered his license to practice law in Nebraska and he was disbarred last October.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News