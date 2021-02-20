Deadline nears for state Fish Art Contest

LINCOLN — Students can show off their art and writing skills by participating in the second annual Nebraska Fish Art Contest.
The deadline for this contest for youth in kindergarten through 12th grade is March 31. Enter at statefishart.org.
This free art and writing competition, sponsored by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Wildlife Forever and Bass Pro Shops, gives young people the opportunity to highlight their artistic talents while learning about fish, fishing and aquatic conservation. Participants can win prizes and recognition in Nebraska and internationally.
