CPNRD reviews programs aimed at Platte Basin future

GRAND ISLAND — A Jan. 22 public hearing will focus on a proposal to add a 30-Year Acreage Reserve Program to Central Platte Natural Resources District’s Groundwater Management Plan rules and regulations.
The hearing was set at Thursday’s CPNRD board meeting.
According to press releases, Dawson County irrigation districts would sign up for the new water conservation program and surface water users could opt-in or opt-out annually.
The goal is to ensure that Platte Basin water supplies are managed efficiently for maximum benefits.
Also Thursday, Nebraska Department of Natural Resources assistant director Jesse Bradley and Water Planning Division head Jennifer Schellpeper discussed a program in development to fine tune the Platte Basin water management framework for surface water and groundwater users.
The goal is to provide long-term certainty for the basin.
Partners are the Central Platte, North Platte, South Platte, Twin Platte and Tri-Basin NRDs, DNR, Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District, Nebraska Public Power District and the Platte River Recovery Implementation Program.
Their financial contributions will provide long-term funding for groundwater recharge provided by surface water irrigation districts and other entities.
Bradley said the goal is to implement the plan within two years.
CPNRD directors approved an agreement to improve drainage upstream and downstream of Grand Island’s Platte Valley Industrial Park area.
Projects will include grading existing county road ditches, easements and installing 36-inch storm sewer pipeline to drain water into the Wood River Flood Control Project’s south channel.
CPNRD will manage construction and acquisition of rights of way and/or easements within the Grand Island city limits.
The estimated $650,000 cost will be shared by CPNRD, Grand Island Economic Development Corporation, city of Grand Island and Hall County. CPNRD’s estimated $180,000 share will be funded over two fiscal yeas.
General election results were reviewed by the staff.
All but one of the following directors, listed by subdistrict number, was elected to four-year board terms: 1, Jay Richeson, Gothenburg; 2, Dwayne Margritz, Lexington; 3, Marvion Reichert Jr., Elm Creek; 4, Eric Davis, Kearney; 4, Lon Bohn, Gibbon (two-year term); 5, Jim Bendfeldt, Kearney; 6, Mick Reynolds, Wood River; 7, Jerry Wiese, Grand Island; 8, LeRoy Arends, Grand Island; 9, Doug Reeves, Central City; and 10, Barry Obermiller, Grand Island.
Davis is the only nonincumbent.
