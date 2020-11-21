CPNRD reviews programs aimed at Platte Basin future

GRAND ISLAND — A Jan. 22 public hearing will focus on a proposal to add a 30-Year Acreage Reserve Program to Central Platte Natural Resources District’s Groundwater Management Plan rules and regulations.

The hearing was set at Thursday’s CPNRD board meeting.

According to press releases, Dawson County irrigation districts would sign up for the new water conservation program and surface water users could opt-in or opt-out annually.

The goal is to ensure that Platte Basin water supplies are managed efficiently for maximum benefits.

Also Thursday, Nebraska Department of Natural Resources assistant director Jesse Bradley and Water Planning Division head Jennifer Schellpeper discussed a program in development to fine tune the Platte Basin water management framework for surface water and groundwater users.

The goal is to provide long-term certainty for the basin.

Partners are the Central Platte, North Platte, South Platte, Twin Platte and Tri-Basin NRDs, DNR, Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District, Nebraska Public Power District and the Platte River Recovery Implementation Program.