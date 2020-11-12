Court of appeals hears arguments in former Lincoln police officer's sex assault case

The attorney for a former Lincoln police officer, serving prison time on a sexual assault charge, says the former officer's trial attorney should have been allowed to ask his accuser at trial about alleged false allegations she had made previously against others and other relationships she had with officers.
"The issue is whether or not some sexual activity between the two of them was consensual or not consensual," Greg Cody's attorney, Jason Troia, said in arguments Tuesday before a three-judge panel of the Nebraska Court of Appeals.
Prosecutors charged Cody, then a 27-year veteran of the police department, with first-degree sexual assault in November 2017 after a 32-year-old woman in the ICU at a Lincoln hospital alleged he had forced her to have sex dozens of times.
Cody resigned before he was charged.
In June 2019, a jury found him guilty. Two months later, Cody maintained his innocence as a Lincoln judge sentenced him to 12 to 16 years in prison.
Then he appealed, setting up the arguments Tuesday before Judges Rikko Bishop, David Arterburn and Lawrence Welch Jr.
Troia alleged the trial judge and Cody's trial attorney made a number of errors that should mean a new trial for Cody. He pointed to certain character information the jury heard, such as how Cody had taken a STOP class to get his accuser out of a traffic ticket and how he had flippantly asked an internal affairs officer if anyone had made a complaint about him.
On the other side, Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Melissa Vincent said half of the 14 errors Troia alleged involved claims of ineffective assistance of counsel, which can't be raised in a direct appeal.
Because Cody's trial counsel had opposed the character evidence prior to trial but didn't object at trial, Cody and his new attorney can't raise them now, she said.
Vincent said the trial judge properly excluded information about Cody's accuser allegedly making prior false sexual assault allegations or about any prior romantic relationships. She said Cody had failed to show the sexual assault allegations were in fact false.
"And her prior relationships with other males is simply not relevant," she argued. "The fact that she (Cody's accuser) engaged in consensual relationships with other males in the past had no bearing on whether Cody sexually assaulted her."
Welch asked whether the prosecutor had opened the door, as Troia argued in his brief, by getting into evidence of the accuser's assertion that this wasn't a consensual relationship, as Cody described.
"I don't think that necessarily allows them to trot in her ex-boyfriends," Vincent said.
The appeals court took the case under advisement and will rule later.
