Cortland company manufactures ventilation systems to fight COVID-19

A Corland business has found success selling ventilation equipment to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Company co-founder Jeff Zvolanek said Industrial Maid is having one of its best months in the last 16 years thanks to increased awareness of filtration systems that can neutralize COVID-19.

The company’s I-Series air purifier uses a Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization system that generates an electric charge to create a field of concentrated ions that travel through the air and neutralize particles, pathogens, and odors. The ions destroy pathogens by robbing them of hydrogen and can protect people from bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens.

The technology has been around for some time, and Industrial Maid first looked into it for grow house operations in Colorado.

“In simple terms, it mimics what happens out in nature everyday,” Zvolanek said. “Where we really started looking at this was in the grow houses for the odor and to kill mold, fungus and things they don’t want on the plants. When it came to COVID, it will permeate the hydrogen and deactivate the molecules so if you breathe it in, it’s been neutralized.”

According to information from Industrial Maid, the technology can render 99.4% of viral particles inactivated on a surface after 30 minutes.