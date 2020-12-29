Combating weapons of mass destruction? UNL flexes ag research prowess to national agency

Richardson said he's interested in the work already being done across the NU system, and extended an invitation to Nebraska experts and scientists to observe a war games exercise the Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office will do early next year.

The exercise is intended for the office to validate it can perform its mission the way it was intended, Richardson said. He wants independent scientists and experts to tell him if it was realistic and to offer an opinion if his office is walking away having learned the right lessons.

The Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources will also be asked to bid for a research contract for what he referred to as a "Vision 2035," specifically how to think about protecting the "food-ag-vet" sector from weapons of mass destruction in the future.

"We know what it looks like five years out," he said. "It's a little fuzzy 10 years out. We want to get ahead of the power curve and start looking 15 years out."

Boehm said he believes Nebraska has the right expertise to be a big part of that conversation, adding that IANR has escaped the notice of most.