Columbus man gets jail time for buying minors alcohol

STANTON — A Columbus man was sentenced in Stanton County Court on Tuesday for procuring alcohol to minors.

Luis Mayorga, 22, was sentenced for buying kegs of beer for a large party in June southeast of Stanton. The party was broken up by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, said Sheriff Mike Unger.

Mayorga was sentenced to 60 days in jail, Unger said.

The party’s host, 18-year-old Isaak Wiese of Clarkson, was previously sentenced to seven days in jail and one year’s probation. Numerous minors also received minor in possession charges as a result of the investigation.