 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Columbus man gets jail time for buying minors alcohol

Columbus man gets jail time for buying minors alcohol

{{featured_button_text}}

STANTON — A Columbus man was sentenced in Stanton County Court on Tuesday for procuring alcohol to minors.

Luis Mayorga, 22, was sentenced for buying kegs of beer for a large party in June southeast of Stanton. The party was broken up by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, said Sheriff Mike Unger.

Mayorga was sentenced to 60 days in jail, Unger said.

The party’s host, 18-year-old Isaak Wiese of Clarkson, was previously sentenced to seven days in jail and one year’s probation. Numerous minors also received minor in possession charges as a result of the investigation.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News