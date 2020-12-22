Columbus' first Ice rink is taking shape

An outdoor ice skating rink in Columbus began as an idea in Elizabeth Blaser’s mind a few years ago. Now, she plans for it to be open for next year’s skating season.
Not only will it impact the quality of life of the community, according to Columbus leaders, but it has changed Elizabeth’s life.
“Just through this entire project, I’ve really been able not only to give back to the community, but I feel so blessed to have grown up in Columbus. It’s a community unlike anywhere else,” she said.
Elizabeth had completed the fundraising of over $100,000 in cash, in-kind labor and supply donations.
But when she went off to college, there was a lot of additional code that had to be met with the building, working with the City of Columbus and B-D Construction, her mother, Amy, added.
“We could have never have gotten this far without the substantial leadership that Bryan Kearney, he’s serving as kind of the project coordinator,” Amy said. “He’s got the master list of all the donated supplies and labor, and we’re just so grateful for him.”
Once completed, there will be weekend skate hours to start, Amy noted.
Kearney said he stepped in to contribute because it seemed like a good opportunity to help the community out.
Recently, the footings were poured, Amy said. The rink depression and dirt work itself was dug about a year ago. That work was for the reservoir to hold the water which will freeze for skating, she said.
“The next step will be framing walls,” Bryan Kearney said. “Getting the building erected … will be the next step.”
The process depends on the schedules of those who have donated their labor, Kearney added.
“There are a lot of people donating their time on building the walls, so we’re kind of at the suppliers' mercy on when they can (build),” he said. “People are coming when it works for them … that’s the cause of some delays … but it’s all progressing as it should be.”
Financially, it’s a tough time for contractors, so donating labor when one's financials could be down from COVID is another challenge, Kearney noted.
However, he is excited and said it is always good to help somebody out.
This project will be another great opportunity for an attraction, Columbus Area Convention & Visitors Bureau Director Katy McNeil said.
“Even during the time of a pandemic, things are still happening,” she said. “We hear a lot of ‘there’s nothing to do in Columbus’. Well, this is another avenue.”
The quality of life in Columbus is enhanced by the ice skating rink, Jeanne Schieffer, president of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, said.
“Our residents and children will benefit from having access to yet another activity that is enjoyable and supports attraction of people to Columbus,” Schieffer added. “It just shows again the perseverance, the engagement and the excitement of the community to rally around an idea and make it come to life.”
Elizabeth also mentioned how amazing the community support was.
“It’s no small undertaking for the community to put their encouragement and trust and support and dollars into me and my ideas,” Elizabeth said.
This idea started when she was sitting in her mother’s office at Columbus Community Hospital, talking about what she wanted to do for her project and saw Lake Ester outside.
“Because my mom was talking about how when she was a little girl, she used to go to Pawnee Park and go ice skating,” Elizabeth said. “That’s kind of where the project came to be and it took off from there.”
From then as a junior thinking of ideas for her 4-H project to now as a sophomore in college, Elizabeth has solidified her goals.
“I like to say that I always knew that I wanted to return to Columbus,” Elizabeth said, adding she is a sophomore at Wayne State College. Her goal is to become a doctor. “It really makes me want to come to Columbus back even more, to eventually have my family here because I had such a great childhood here.”
And when it eventually opens, after years in the making, Elizabeth will be out there on the ice.
“I’m going to be out there, I’m going to be supporting,” she said. “I’m a novice skater, to say the least … we always like to go to Omaha or Lincoln and go ice-skating there … why make people travel when Columbus has so much to offer?”