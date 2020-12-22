Columbus' first Ice rink is taking shape

The quality of life in Columbus is enhanced by the ice skating rink, Jeanne Schieffer, president of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, said.

“Our residents and children will benefit from having access to yet another activity that is enjoyable and supports attraction of people to Columbus,” Schieffer added. “It just shows again the perseverance, the engagement and the excitement of the community to rally around an idea and make it come to life.”

Elizabeth also mentioned how amazing the community support was.

“It’s no small undertaking for the community to put their encouragement and trust and support and dollars into me and my ideas,” Elizabeth said.

This idea started when she was sitting in her mother’s office at Columbus Community Hospital, talking about what she wanted to do for her project and saw Lake Ester outside.

“Because my mom was talking about how when she was a little girl, she used to go to Pawnee Park and go ice skating,” Elizabeth said. “That’s kind of where the project came to be and it took off from there.”

From then as a junior thinking of ideas for her 4-H project to now as a sophomore in college, Elizabeth has solidified her goals.