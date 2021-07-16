Casino and track developer to pitch project in Norfolk

LINCOLN (AP) — The company that’s building casinos in Nebraska after voters legalized them announced plans Thursday for another facility in Norfolk.

WarHorse Gaming LLC said it will pitch a horse-racing track and eventual casino at the DeVent Center.

The company, a subsidiary of Ho-Chunk, Inc., which financed the casino legalization campaign, will present its plans today to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission. WarHorse Gaming is seeking a racing license before the company breaks ground for construction of the new track and an overhaul of existing buildings.

WarHorse Gaming also plans to manage casinos in South Sioux City, Lincoln and Omaha. The Omaha and Lincoln properties are a partnership with the Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association, which owns the horseracing tracks at those locations.

Construction on the Norfolk project could begin later this year, with full operations beginning in 2022.