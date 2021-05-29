Carry-out alcohol: No ‘single downside’

Nebraska restaurants now can offer carry-out alcohol permanently under a new state law inspired by Gov. Pete Ricketts’ efforts to help struggling businesses during the pandemic.
Ricketts announced Wednesday that he had signed the measure into law. It went into effect immediately.
The governor issued an executive order to allow carry-out alcohol in March 2020 to aid restaurants that were struggling financially because of the pandemic and mandatory social distancing restrictions.
The order proved popular with the public, and some restaurants reported that it had helped their sales. Ricketts said the order showed that the previous restriction on carry-out alcohol was unnecessary.
Bartenders at Laka Lono Rum Club in Omaha’s Old Market plan to continue to sell carry-out cocktails. It has been a nice offering, especially while indoor space was capped, said general manager Bradley Moore. Instead of having to wait for a seat to open up, customers could snag premade bottles of the bar’s specialty cocktails.
“It keeps us moving forward,” Moore said. “I think the only thing it’s going to do is benefit us. I don’t think there’s a single downside.”
At the beginning of the pandemic, loyal customers were eager to support their favorite bars, said Jeremy Beck, a bartender at Proof in Omaha’s Midtown Crossing. Since then, sales of to-go cocktails have dwindled, Beck said, but the bar, which specializes in whiskey and craft cocktails, plans to keep carry-out around.
Carry-out drinks weren’t the most lucrative, Beck said, but it helped while things were shut down. An old-fashioned in the bar ran about $10. But the same drink, served in a Mason jar that holds four or five servings, runs about $25.
“I see no reason why we wouldn’t,” Beck said. “It would be counterproductive for us not to do it.”
Carry-out drinks helped keep the Tiny House Bar in Omaha afloat during the pandemic, said owner Megan Malone. The bar, located on South 13th Street in Little Bohemia, turned one of its windows into a drive-thru lane.
“Having Omaha’s only cocktail drive-thru, people have really embraced that,” Malone said. “It’s novel. It’s convenient.”
Malone said the bar plans on keeping the drive-thru in place, even with indoor seating available to patrons. It lets customers grab six margaritas to take to a party or to grab a single cocktail, saving them from the hassle of buying all the ingredients and making the drinks at home.
The new law helps to make the state, and Omaha, more competitive, Malone said.
“Something as small as being able to take a cocktail to-go pushes the city forward in a way younger people are responding to. Innovation and convenience,” she said.
The law applies to restaurants and farm wineries with the proper liquor licenses. To-go alcohol must be sold in a sealed, tamper-evident container and not partially consumed.