Carry-out alcohol: No ‘single downside’

Carry-out drinks weren’t the most lucrative, Beck said, but it helped while things were shut down. An old-fashioned in the bar ran about $10. But the same drink, served in a Mason jar that holds four or five servings, runs about $25.

“I see no reason why we wouldn’t,” Beck said. “It would be counterproductive for us not to do it.”

Carry-out drinks helped keep the Tiny House Bar in Omaha afloat during the pandemic, said owner Megan Malone. The bar, located on South 13th Street in Little Bohemia, turned one of its windows into a drive-thru lane.

“Having Omaha’s only cocktail drive-thru, people have really embraced that,” Malone said. “It’s novel. It’s convenient.”

Malone said the bar plans on keeping the drive-thru in place, even with indoor seating available to patrons. It lets customers grab six margaritas to take to a party or to grab a single cocktail, saving them from the hassle of buying all the ingredients and making the drinks at home.

The new law helps to make the state, and Omaha, more competitive, Malone said.

“Something as small as being able to take a cocktail to-go pushes the city forward in a way younger people are responding to. Innovation and convenience,” she said.