Buffalo County tops Two Rivers district with 21 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

New cases include 21 in Buffalo County, 11 in Dawson County, four each in Gosper, Kearney and Phelps counties and one in Harlan County. No cases were reported in Franklin County.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has tallied 8,153 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 6,178 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the remaining cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said. There have been 87 deaths.

Total cases by county since March 20 are:

Buffalo: 4,165

Dawson: 2,304

Phelps: 699

Kearney: 491

Franklin: 184

Harlan: 168

Gosper: 142

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported just 670 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide Saturday evening, which is less than half the number of daily new cases in recent weeks. The state has had 155,415 cases since March 20, and 1,475 deaths, including five Saturday.

Since March 20, 661,511 people have tested negative.