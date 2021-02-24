Buffalo County sees 15 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

This video graph tracks the seven-day average of positive cases, per 100,000 of population. The graph compares data for the USA, taken from the CDC; Nebraska, taken from DHHS, and Two Rivers’ website for its seven-county region.

KEARNEY –Two Rivers Public Health Department in Kearney reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, including 15 in Buffalo County and five in Dawson County.

No new cases were reported in Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney or Phelps counties.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has had 9,913 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 9,238 people are no longer symptomatic. Two Rivers cannot confirm the outcomes of the remaining cases.

There have been 114 deaths.

As of Wednesday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had two COVID patients. No figures were available from CHI Health Good Samaritan.

No figures were available Wednesday morning from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services regarding cases of COVID statewide.

As of Tuesday, there were 199,402 casesstatewide, with 2,050 deaths, while 758,267 people have tested negative.

As of Wednesday morning, 362,791 Nebraskans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine from the DHHS program or the Federal Retail and Long-term Care Vaccination Program. So far, 7.9 percent of the state’s 1.4 million people age 16 and over have been vaccinated.