Broadcast in Spanish will feature Latino health experts

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, in what it describes as a large outreach effort, will hold a Spanish language online town hall at 6 p.m. today that will be broadcast live on television, radio and online.

Telemundo Nebraska Television covers most of Nebraska. The station is on the air in Grand Island, Omaha, Lincoln, Norfolk, Beatrice and Columbus. The station also is on Dish, YouTube, Hulu, and FuBo TV.

The town hall can be heard on Radio Lobo 97.7 FM. Radio Lobo is the only Spanish language station that covers 32 counties and reaches three states. Nebraska residents can also stream audio live on lobo977.com.

The town hall will also be seen live on Telemundo Nebraska’s Facebook page.

Telemundo’s Marina Rosado will moderate and anchor the event, which will feature a number of health experts and educators.

They include:

Armando de Alba, an assistant professor with UNMC; Josué Gutiérrez, a family medicine specialist with Saline Medical Specialties; Josíe Rodriguez, the DHHS administrator for health disparities and health equity; and, Diana Acero of the Douglas County Health Department in Omaha.

