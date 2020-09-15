 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boy ran over by trailer at Sutherland rest area

Boy ran over by trailer at Sutherland rest area

Only $5 for 5 months

A 4-year-old boy sustained non-life-threatening injuries Monday when he was run over by a utility trailer that was being pulled behind his family’s vehicle.

The incident happened about 12:45 p.m. at a rest area just off eastbound Interstate 80 outside Sutherland, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office report.

The boy was transported to Great Plains Health.

The incident happened as the driver was moving the vehicle to another parking spot.

Sutherland and Hershey EMS crews responded.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News