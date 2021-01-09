Bill aims for houses of worship to be treated equally by public health restrictions

Places of worship and religious organizations couldn't be subjected to tighter restrictions during a public health crisis or natural disaster than non-religious entities, under a proposal introduced Friday in the Legislature.

In November, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked a rule implemented by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo limiting the size of gatherings at houses of worship in areas hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, saying it violated the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment.

"We aren't concerned that would happen here," said Lincoln Sen. Suzanne Geist, whose bill (LB167) would ensure churches are treated the same as restaurants under public health guidelines, "but the reason for bringing the bill is making sure it doesn't happen here."

Geist said that doesn't mean churches, as well as adult and youth religious study groups or sports leagues, could skirt reasonable restrictions.

"The bill is not asking for anything special," she said.

"It's preemptive to keep houses of worship from having greater restrictions or penalties than secular organizations," Geist added.