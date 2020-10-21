Bigfoot museum in Hastings gets state’s seal of approval

HASTINGS — A proclamation issued Tuesday by Gov. Pete Ricketts left a large footprint on the city of Hastings.

The day was officially proclaimed as Bigfoot Crossroads of Nebraska Day by Ricketts and the state of Nebraska. In addition, Harriett McFeely, the owner of the museum, officially was named “Nebraska Bigfoot Lady” and her partner, Kenny Collins, was named “Nebraska Bigfoot Guy.”

The Bigfoot Crossroads of America Museum and Research Center operates at 1205 E. 42nd St. in Hastings.

The proclamation notes that the Hastings facility is “the only Bigfoot museum in the state.” The closest one to Hastings is more than 500 miles away in Colorado.

The Bigfoot Crossroads of Nebraska Museum and Research Center has received local and international recognition during the last four years. The museum has been featured as one of the stops in the Nebraska Tourism Commission’s Passport 2020 program. McFeely and the museum were featured in Virgin Airlines’ VERA (in-flight magazine). Recently, the Bigfoot Museum was voted as one of the “Top 3” tourist attractions in Nebraska by German Public Broadcasting.

Hastings hosts the annual International Bigfoot Conference, which is “the only Bigfoot Conference in the state of Nebraska,” the proclamation reads.

Attendees have come from nine states and three foreign countries.