Beer truck crashes into Taco Inn restaurant in Lincoln

LINCOLN —
Shortly after noon Wednesday, a Coors Light truck operated by State Distributing crashed into the Taco Inn at 48th Street and Lowell Avenue, just southwest of the Union College campus.
The truck was heading north on 48th Street when a car heading east on Lowell Avenue failed to stop at a stop sign, according to Lincoln Police Department Capt. Todd Kocian. The truck swerved to try to avoid the car and lost control, crashing into the restaurant.
Both drivers were transported to Bryan West with non-life-threatening injuries.
The building's exterior was damaged by the crash. The incident report estimated $100,000 in damage, but that could change with further evaluation, Kocian said.
City staff were on the scene throughout the afternoon, evaluating the stability of the restaurant.
An employee who answered the phone at the restaurant declined to comment when reached by the Journal Star. No one inside the restaurant was injured.
