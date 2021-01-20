Beatrice area farmers deliver cattle for family of man killed in crash

Support Local Journalism

“The accident happened on a Tuesday morning, November 17, and by 3 p.m. that day there were 29 farmers harvesting his crops,” Broady said. “They finished it up the next day at 11 o’clock in the morning. His crops were completely finished, harvested and in the bins. The community has just been wonderful with Dani, bringing meals and helping with the kids, just anything that she needs. I can’t thank the community and the region enough for everything that they’ve done.”

Dennis Henrichs, a manager at Beatrice 77 Livestock, said he has unfortunately seen people organize auctions like this before when a fellow farmer has died.

“Tragedy certainly brings out the best, and it does prove that Bryce had hundreds of friends and people that would come to his need,” Henrichs said.

In addition, Niss’ 202 black angus bred cows and 10 Nemaha Valley breeding bulls being auctioned, Henrichs said a rollover auction is being held for a three-year-old bred cow donated by Heldt Family Farm, and a model barn built by Glenn Katz, with the proceeds going to help fund the Niss children’s education.