Beatrice 6 judgment is half paid off

Gage County’s debt to the Beatrice 6 is half paid.
The County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved a series of payments to the so-called Beatrice 6 totaling $6.4 million.
Around 18 months after the first payment was made, County Board chairman Erich Tiemann said the county has paid half of the $28.1 million judgment.
The judgment is being paid through property tax funds, as well as an additional countywide sales tax that went into effect at the start of the year and a settlement that was reached with the county’s insurance carriers in the case.
“That was a big conversation whether we should have kept fighting the insurance companies or not,” Tiemann said. “We had somewhere between $200,000-$300,000 total spent fighting the insurance companies with the result of approximately $6 million, so it was a very good decision. You never know that for sure until the end.”
This August, Gage County reached a settlement with insurance companies including Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association (NIRMA), Employers Mutual Casualty (EMC) and four excess insurance carriers for settlements.
Under the agreement, Gage County received a total of $5.98 million from the carriers to put toward the judgment.
The Beatrice 6, Ada JoAnn Taylor, Thomas Winslow, James Dean, Kathleen Gonzalez, Debra Shelden and the estate of Joseph White, were convicted in the 1985 rape and murder of Helen Wilson in her downtown Beatrice apartment.
They were arrested in March and April 1989 and ultimately spent a combined 75 years in prison until DNA evidence showed another man had committed the crime. In 2016, a federal jury awarded the six a combined $28.1 million.
After the judgment, Gage County filed lawsuits against EMC and NIRMA, which both argued they were not obligated to provide coverage.
EMC paid $3.9 million, NIRMA paid $1.98 million and $95,000 was paid by four excess insurance companies.
The majority of the payments made Wednesday were the result of those settlements, though the sales tax has also generated funds for the judgment, even during economic struggles.
“This does put us right at the halfway point,” Tiemann said. “Another thing to keep in mind, Senator (Myron) Dorn’s bill that allows for a ½ cent sales tax to be put in for federal judgments, we estimated our yearly proceeds from that to be approximately $1.33 million per calendar year initially. We are currently ahead of schedule for that. Even with the pandemic that is still moving forward.”
In June 2019 Gage County approved its first claim to the Beatrice 6, a total of $1.9 million. The total judgment will possibly be paid off in a total of five years.
