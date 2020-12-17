Beatrice 6 judgment is half paid off

Gage County’s debt to the Beatrice 6 is half paid.

The County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved a series of payments to the so-called Beatrice 6 totaling $6.4 million.

Around 18 months after the first payment was made, County Board chairman Erich Tiemann said the county has paid half of the $28.1 million judgment.

The judgment is being paid through property tax funds, as well as an additional countywide sales tax that went into effect at the start of the year and a settlement that was reached with the county’s insurance carriers in the case.

“That was a big conversation whether we should have kept fighting the insurance companies or not,” Tiemann said. “We had somewhere between $200,000-$300,000 total spent fighting the insurance companies with the result of approximately $6 million, so it was a very good decision. You never know that for sure until the end.”

This August, Gage County reached a settlement with insurance companies including Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association (NIRMA), Employers Mutual Casualty (EMC) and four excess insurance carriers for settlements.

Under the agreement, Gage County received a total of $5.98 million from the carriers to put toward the judgment.