After long losing streak, why did Nebraska gambling supporters finally hit the jackpot?

But she and Grasz said the opposition struggled because they had only two months to get their message out after the State Supreme Court ruled that the measures could go on the ballot. The Sept. 10 ruling overturned Secretary of State Bob Evnen’s decision to keep the initiatives off the ballot.

“We thought the Supreme Court would agree with us, and they didn’t,” Loontjer said. “It never should have been on the ballot.”

Initiative supporters also had a short time frame to campaign, especially with many people opting to vote early by mail. But Lance Morgan, CEO of Ho-Chunk Inc., said they had prepared as if the proposals would make the ballot and worked to keep their message as focused as possible.

Keep the Money had a well-funded campaign. The group reported spending nearly $1.3 million in the first three-plus weeks of October, on top of $3 million spent through the end of September, a large share of which went for organizing, signature gathering and legal efforts. Almost all of the money came from Ho-Chunk.

The group’s spending eclipsed the $281,000 spent by Gambling With the Good Life through mid-October.