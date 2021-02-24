Adult, youth ag leadership programs looking for participants

Director Terry Hejny said LEAD’s goal is to prepare spokespersons, problem-solvers and decision-makers for Nebraska and its agriculture industry.

The program is operated by the nonprofit Nebraska Agricultural Leadership Council in collaboration with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, and in cooperation with other colleges and universities, businesses, industries and individuals.

NAYI

Meanwhile, applications are due by April 15 for the 50th Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute for current high school juniors and seniors.

Participants learn about agriculture and ag-related careers, and network with ag leaders.

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture helps sponsor and coordinate the event. It also is coordinated by the 21 college students on the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Council, who were selected by NDA.

NAYI will be July 12-16 at UNL’s East Campus, with the 2021 theme “Timeless Traditions.” COVID-19 safety recommendations at that time will be followed.

Applications are at nda.nebraska.gov/nayi and must be submitted online. Selections are based on leadership skills, interests and involvement in agriculture.