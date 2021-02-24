Adult, youth ag leadership programs looking for participants

LINCOLN — Applications are being accepted for two premier agriculture education and leadership programs in Nebraska, LEAD (Leadership Education/Action Development) and the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Leadership Institute.
The LEAD Program for ag producers and other ag-related professionals took a one-year pause due to COVID-19 safety issues, but will resume this fall.
The LEAD 39 class will continue into its second-year of activities and applications are due June 15 for up to 40 members from across the state.
Request and application by emailing leadprogram@unl.edu, calling 402-472-6810 or writing to: Nebraska LEAD Program, 104 ACB, Lincoln, NE 68583-0940.
More information about LEAD and the selection process is at lead.unl.edu.
Both classes have monthly three-day seminars throughout Nebraska from mid-September through early April each year. LEAD Fellows also participate in a 10-day National Study/Travel Seminar the first year and two-week International Study/Travel Seminar the second year.
Seminar topics include leadership, natural resources and energy, agricultural policy and finance, communications, Nebraska’s political process, global perspectives, nuclear energy, social issues, information technology, health care and Nebraska Panhandle resources and people.
Director Terry Hejny said LEAD’s goal is to prepare spokespersons, problem-solvers and decision-makers for Nebraska and its agriculture industry.
The program is operated by the nonprofit Nebraska Agricultural Leadership Council in collaboration with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, and in cooperation with other colleges and universities, businesses, industries and individuals.
NAYI
Meanwhile, applications are due by April 15 for the 50th Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute for current high school juniors and seniors.
Participants learn about agriculture and ag-related careers, and network with ag leaders.
The Nebraska Department of Agriculture helps sponsor and coordinate the event. It also is coordinated by the 21 college students on the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Council, who were selected by NDA.
NAYI will be July 12-16 at UNL’s East Campus, with the 2021 theme “Timeless Traditions.” COVID-19 safety recommendations at that time will be followed.
Applications are at nda.nebraska.gov/nayi and must be submitted online. Selections are based on leadership skills, interests and involvement in agriculture.