Adrian Smith wins another two more years in Washington

LINCOLN — Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., walked away Tuesday with another two-year term representing Nebraska’s 3rd Congressional District.

Smith tallied 172,655 votes to beat Democrat Mark Elworth Jr., and Libertarian Dustin Hobbs, who received 37,097 votes and 7,863 votes, respectively.

In Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District, incumbent Republican Jeff Fortenberry and Kate Bolz engaged in a spirited campaign, and Fortenberry won the election 133,041-102,130. Libertarian Dennis Grace received 6,631 votes in the 1st District contest.

Republican Don Bacon retained his 2nd District seat against Democrat challenger Kara Eastman 156,829-144,997. Libertarian Tyler Shaeffer received 9,109 votes.

Download PDF Preliminary Election Results for Buffalo County as of 11:29 PM Nov. 3

