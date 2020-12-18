73-year-old woman hit by scooter in downtown Lincoln calls on city to ban them

A 73-year-old woman who suffered a broken leg when a teenager ran into her while driving a scooter illegally on a downtown Lincoln sidewalk last month called on the Lincoln City Council to end the city's pilot program.
Adrienne Schmidt, who lives in rural Lancaster County, came downtown to meet friends Nov. 5 for the Shop the Blocks event. They were walking along P Street between 12th and 13th just after 5:15 p.m. when three teenage girls on electric scooters tried to pass them.
"I don’t remember anything except finding myself on the ground," Schmidt told the council Monday.
At the hospital emergency room, Schmidt learned she'd broken her femur and would need a hip replacement so doctors could fix the break, she said.
Scooter riders in Lincoln have taken more than 30,000 trips thus far, according to the city, and a total of three scooter incidents involving an injury have been reported to Lincoln police since the pilot program began Sept. 1.
"This was a very senseless accident," Schmidt said. "It should have never happened."
Lincoln outlaws riding scooters on sidewalks, but it has become an issue, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott has said.
The city department overseeing the pilot program has worked with the scooter companies, Spin and Bird, to educate riders about how they should be used, department spokeswoman Erika Hill said in an email.
The companies increased in-app education for "No Riding Scooters on Sidewalks," and the city coordinated with them to establish no park or ride zones around the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus.
Spin set up sandwich board reminders not to ride on the sidewalk, and the city has worked to get the message out through a dedicated website, social media campaign and scooter education event before the pilot launched, Hill said.
To date, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities has received 53 emails, 13 smartphone comments and seven calls related to the pilot program, with the largest number of complaints (29), associated with improper parking, Hill said. Eleven complained of sidewalk violations.
The city will continue to work with the scooter companies to find ways to educate riders and mitigate violations and work with police to ensure that rules can be enforced, Hill said.
In Schmidt's case, a Lincoln police officer ticketed the 16-year-old girl who knocked her to the ground that evening for driving on the sidewalk. She has since pleaded guilty and was fined $25 and paid $49 in court costs.
The pilot program requires scooter riders to be 18 years old. Spin required users to scan their driver's license before renting a scooter, but Bird did not add that requirement until Nov. 9.
"The safety of pedestrians, as well as scooter riders, is a top priority for Lincoln Transportation and Utilities," Hill said.
The pilot program is slated to end Aug. 31, unless the city chooses to end it early.
Immediately after her injury, Schmidt needed a walker to get around, and she now uses a cane, she said.
Her doctor predicts her recovery will take as long as eight months.
Schmidt has not yet received her medical bills, and she's still consulting with her attorney about what she should do next.
She doesn't believe her medical insurer should pay a dime, she said.
The scooters are not being well-regulated, and the consequences of an accident such as hers could have been much worse, she said.
"Some people aren’t in the shape that I am," Schmidt said. "This could have been the end of their life."
