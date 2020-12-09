 Skip to main content
60 new COVID-19 cases reported by Two Rivers Tuesday
60 new COVID-19 cases reported by Two Rivers Tuesday

Positive cases chart 12.6

This chart shows a rolling 7-day average of positive COVID-19 tests, scaled by each 100,000 in population.

For the USA, positives are divided by 3,282 (328 million population). For Nebraska, positives are divided by 19.34 (1.93 million population). For the Two Rivers area, positives are divided by .97 (97,000 population).

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region Tuesday.

New cases included 37 in Buffalo County, eight in Dawson County, six in Gosper County, six in Phelps County, two in Franklin County and one in Kearney County. No new cases were reported in Harlan County.

Wednesday morning, CHI Health Good Samaritan reported 27 COVID-19 patients. Kearney Regional Medical Center had nine, which is three fewer than Monday, with two patients on ventilators.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has tallied 7,670 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 4,824 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the remaining cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said.

Total cases in each of its counties:

- Buffalo: 3,950

- Dawson: 2,161

- Phelps: 636

- Kearney: 465

- Franklin: 180

- Harlan: 159

- Gosper: 119

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,476 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide on Tuesday, raising the total since March 20 to 142,603. There have been 1,277 deaths, including 41 Monday. Since March 20, 637,870 people have tested negative.

As of Tuesday evening, 787 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Nebraska, which is 23 fewer than Monday.

Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.

For statewide information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

