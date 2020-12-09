60 new COVID-19 cases reported by Two Rivers Tuesday

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region Tuesday.

New cases included 37 in Buffalo County, eight in Dawson County, six in Gosper County, six in Phelps County, two in Franklin County and one in Kearney County. No new cases were reported in Harlan County.

Wednesday morning, CHI Health Good Samaritan reported 27 COVID-19 patients. Kearney Regional Medical Center had nine, which is three fewer than Monday, with two patients on ventilators.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has tallied 7,670 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 4,824 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the remaining cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said.

Total cases in each of its counties:

- Buffalo: 3,950

- Dawson: 2,161

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

- Phelps: 636

- Kearney: 465

- Franklin: 180

- Harlan: 159

- Gosper: 119