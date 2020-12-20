48 years after starting, Lincoln woman earns degree from UNL

Sue Wesely always knew she wanted to finish the undergraduate degree she started 48 years ago, but first she had to put all five of her kids through college.
Wesely, a longtime receptionist in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Office of Student Involvement, graduated from UNL on Saturday with a degree in Great Plains studies, completing a journey that involved overcoming three different cancer diagnoses and the struggles of being a non-traditional student.
"It's like something's been missing all these years, and I think it was that I hadn't finished (my degree)," Wesely said. "I feel good that I'm finished."
Wesely was one of about 1,400 UNL students who graduated Saturday. The ceremony was held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic, but that didn't stop Wesely from celebrating with her family.
"My husband just let me do it," she said. "He never complained about the messes or anything. He got me to school if I needed to get to school and he helped me at the library."
Wesely said taking classes while working full-time involved a lot of organization and determination. She restarted her educational journey in 2016 and decided to major in Great Plains studies, a degree that was not offered when she first attended UNL in 1972.
"When I see antique furniture I always imagined in my mind who might have used it before and where it came from," she said. "I've just always been interested in the past."
Although she managed to schedule her classes during her lunch break or after work, there was a time Wesely wasn't sure she would accomplish her goal: She had to take a challenging Spanish class.
"I beat all of these cancers, surely I can get through this class," she told herself.
Veronica Riepe, director of student involvement at UNL, was Wesely's boss and cheerleader.
Even when Wesely suffered several blood infections from a previous cancer, Riepe encouraged her to continue.
"I told her, 'We're not stopping before we've hardly started,'" Riepe said.
Riepe started working with Wesely in 2010 and together they endured each of Wesely's cancer diagnoses and procedures. So, when Riepe found out Wesely wanted to finish her degree, Riepe immediately contacted an adviser from UNL's College of Arts and Sciences to get Wesely started.
"She was meant to take a different path than the traditional path," Riepe said. "Now was her time."
Now retired, Wesely will have the time to focus on her grandkids and her family.
"If I would have knuckled down and did what I should have done back then, I think it would have been nicer for me," she said. "But this was OK too, because I got a lot of experiences that I didn't think I'd ever have."
