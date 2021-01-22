46 new COVID-19 cases reported by Two Rivers Thursday

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region Thursday.

New confirmed cases for Thursday included 19 in Buffalo County, 12 in Phelps County, nine in Dawson County, and three each in Gosper and Kearney counties. No new cases were reported in Franklin or Harlan counties.

CHI Health Good Samaritan had 12 COVID-19 patients Friday morning. Kearney Regional Medical Center had six, including one on a ventilator.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has confirmed 9,351 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 8,071 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the others cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said. There have been 104 deaths.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Due to maintenance issues and a system update, no statewide COVID-19 figures were available Friday from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Friday morning, 219,104 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed, and 121,681 shots have been given to health care workers, and residents and staff at long-term care facilities. The first dose has been administered to 101,849 people; 19,839 people have received the second and final shot.