3 students, SUV driver injured in Lincoln school bus crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Three students and a sport utility vehicle driver were injured Friday when the SUV collided with a Lincoln school bus, officials said.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Friday, the Lincoln Journal Star reported. Lincoln Fire & Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist said the SUV’s driver and three students on the bus were taken to a Lincoln hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Eight people, including two adults, were on the bus at the time of the crash, officials said. Other details of what caused the crash were not immediately released.

Television station KOLN reported that the bus was headed to Roper Elementary School when the crash occurred. Lincoln Public Schools said all parents were notified of the crash.