19 years later, family honors nurses who helped miracle baby survive

Jenna Fuller wasn’t expected to live longer than an hour. Friday, she’s celebrating her 19th birthday.

To mark the occasion, Jenna and her mom, Amanda Fuller, are holding a livestream event Friday evening to celebrate Jenna’s successes over the years and thank the neonatal intensive care unit nurses at CHI St. Elizabeth who took care of her after she was born prematurely.

At just 25 weeks pregnant, Amanda was rushed to the hospital after her placenta tore away from her uterine wall. By the time she got to the hospital, she already had lost a lot of blood and her baby wasn’t getting the oxygen it needed.

Amanda was told if she had a cesarean section she could have an hour with Jenna before the baby died, as opposed to 10 minutes if she was delivered traditionally. So, she opted for the C-section.

After the C-section, she said the doctors took the baby almost immediately.

“The next memory I have of them is them wheeling me past her, still in my recovery bed from my C-section,” she said. “And I could barely even see over all of the equipment that they had attached to her, but I could see that she was alive.”