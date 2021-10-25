132 pounds of marijuana, loaded gun, seized by police near Aurora

Troopers seized more than 130 pounds of marijuana and a loaded handgun in a traffic stop Friday afternoon near Aurora on Interstate 80.

The two men arrested were Darius Rice, 24, and Alexus Webber, 21, both of Columbia, S.C., said a news release from the Nebraska State Patrol.

At about 1:50 p.m., a trooper saw an eastbound Mitsubishi Outlander following another vehicle too closely near Aurora. During the stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed 132 pounds of marijuana in several duffel bags in the rear of the vehicle, the state patrol said. The loaded handgun was located in the passenger door compartment.

Rice was the driver and Webber the passenger. Both were arrested on suspicion of possession of more than a pound of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver, having no drug tax stamp and possession of a firearm during a drug violation.

As of Monday, both were lodged in the Hamilton County Jail.