13-year-old dies in fall from grain bin in Chappell

  • Updated
Police Lights

CHAPPELL (AP) — Authorities in western Nebraska say a young teenage boy has died in a fall from atop a grain bin.

The accident happened Sunday in Chappell, on the southern edge of the Nebraska Panhandle, according to the Deuel County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and medics were called around 7 a.m. to the Frenchman Valley Co-op for a report of an accident and found 13-year-old Casey Fox on the ground and unresponsive.

An investigation determined he died of injuries sustained after he climbed a large grain bin and fell off.

